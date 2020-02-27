60,000 saplings to be planted in one go: DC

HAFIZABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naveed Shahzad Mirza Wednesday said 60,000 saplings would be planted in one go within five minutes in the district on March 5. Talking to reporters, the DC said it would be the first event in the history of Pakistan when such huge numbers of saplings would be planted in one go. He said the district administration and citizens of Hafizabad in collaboration with Parks and Horticulture Authority and Forest Department have made elaborate programme to plant 60,000 fruit and ornamental plants under the initiative ‘Maira Poda Maira Hafizabad’ in 5 minutes on March 5. Addressing a meeting in this regard, the DC said brisk preparations are underway to dig holes to plant the saplings at all schools, colleges, hospitals, graveyards, open spaces in Hafizabad city, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Rasulpur Tarar, Kolo Tarar, Vanike Tarar, Sukheke Mandi, Kaleke Mandi and other towns across the district. The DC however, appealed all segments of society to participate in the drive.