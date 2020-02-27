Senate body on Interior meets to consider threat of coronavirus today

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Wednesday called an emergency meeting of the committee to be held today (Thursday) in Parliament House to consider the precautionary measures being taken by the government of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other stakeholders to stop the potential spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

In a notice issued, Senator A. Rehman Malik has directed that a detailed report on the ‘Potential Threat of coronavirus and Precautionary Measure’ may be presented in the committee meeting on Thursday (Feb 27).

Senator A. Rehman Malik expressed that emergency should be declared in hospitals, airports, seaports and other entry points where wearing masks should be mandatory as part of uniform for all the staff. He has directed that administration of every hospital should formulate its ‘Counter coronavirus Medical Action Plan’ and there should be a team in every hospital fully aware, trained and equipped to fight the coronavirus.

He has also directed the Intelligence Bauru (IB) to brief the committee on the basis of reports on coronavirus received from abroad adding that threat perception rising from the alarming situation. He has also directed that the provision of masks on nominal price to be manufactured locally should be made available in sufficient supply.