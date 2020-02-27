close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2020

15 faint after eating toxic food

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2020

NANKANA SAHIB: Fifteen people fainted after eating toxic food here at village Rawana on late Tuesday night. Reportedly, the food was prepared at the house of Muhammad Shahbaz and later it was served to Hajran Bibi, Sana, Saima, Alishba, Iqra, Nawaz, Rang Elahi, Parveen, Bhushara, Ayesha and their other relatives, who fainted after eating it. Rescue-1122 shifted them to the DHQ Hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan