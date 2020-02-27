15 faint after eating toxic food

NANKANA SAHIB: Fifteen people fainted after eating toxic food here at village Rawana on late Tuesday night. Reportedly, the food was prepared at the house of Muhammad Shahbaz and later it was served to Hajran Bibi, Sana, Saima, Alishba, Iqra, Nawaz, Rang Elahi, Parveen, Bhushara, Ayesha and their other relatives, who fainted after eating it. Rescue-1122 shifted them to the DHQ Hospital.