Thu Feb 27, 2020
February 27, 2020

36 suspects held, weapons recovered

February 27, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: The police arrested 36 suspects and recovered weapons, narcotics and cash from their possession. Police said here on Wednesday that various police teams conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 36 outlaws, including drug peddlers, gamblers and proclaimed offenders. The teams recovered 1,280 grams hashish, 271 litres liquor, three pistols, one carbine and 13 cartridges from their possession. They are Khurshid, Mukhtar, Imran, Siddique, Sohail, Arshad, Kashif, Manzoor, Muneer, Nadeem, Mubarak, Akhtar, Ashgar, Fida, Fiaz, Muneer, Bilal, Abbas, Arslan, Moeen, Hanif, Shakeel, Shehzad, Fakhar, Shahid, Khan, Akhtar, Talib, Naveed, Shakir, Azhar,Ahmed Khan and others. Police registered separate cases and further investigation was underway.

