Pashto singer Mehjabeen passes away

PESHAWAR: Legendary Pashto singer Mehjabeen Qazalbash passed away after protracted Illness at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here on Wednesday. She was admitted to the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest about two months ago and was on a ventilator due to her critical condition. Mehjabeen Qazalbash was born in a house in Koocha Risaldar locality in old Peshawar in 1958. She had Turko-Persian Qazalbash origin. Her forefathers had shifted from Iran first to Kandahar and then to Peshawar.

She had married Aimal Khan, a Pakhtun belonging to the Orakzai tribe who was a movie star.

She sang national songs when she was just 13 years old at the Forward High School in Peshawar.

Later, she started singing at the Radio Pakistan Peshawar. She also sang songs at the Pakistan Television and rendered her voice for playback singing in films.

Mehjabeen Qazalbash was decorated with the presidential award for the pride of performance in recognition of her services in the field of music.

She also sang Urdu, Persian and Hindko songs. She got the title of the queen of Pashto music.

Her Pashto songs, Speenay spogmay waya ashna ba cherta vena, gongay she wale na wai haloona (Oh shining moon tell me where will my love be) and Aw za kho sta sta yama, mana ma marawarega (I am yours, don’t be angry with me) became her claim to fame.

She rendered the ghazals of famous Pashto poets and writers including Amir Hamza Shinwari, Khushal Khan Khattak, Sahir Afridi. She performed duets with popular singers including Khyal Muhammad.

Her son Shahid Ali Orakzai had complained when she became ill that the legendary artiste was facing financial problems.