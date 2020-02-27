LPG price upped by Rs50/kg amid Taftan border closure

LAHORE: The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has showed upward trend following closure of Taftan border with Iran amid new coronavirus infections in the neighbouring country. Owing to closure of border as a precautionary measure, the LPG supplies from Iran have been disrupted. According to an estimate, Pakistan imports around 1000 tons of LPG daily from Iran. The LPG distributors increased the price of LPG by Rs50 per kg Wednesday after disruption in supply chain. The LPG price was increased by Rs50 per kg to Rs180 per kg, while the price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder surged by Rs500 to Rs2,680. LPG distributors’ spokesperson Irfan Khokhar said the prices have increased due to closure of Pak-Iran border amid spread of coronavirus in Iran.