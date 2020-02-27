Mystery shrouds fate of North-South Gas Pipeline

ISLAMABAD: Mystery shrouds the much touted North-South Gas Pipeline Project as in contrary to the new sanctions-free structure that Russia extended on Pakistan’s demand for completing the project, the Petroleum Division has taken U-turn as it along with the new one reconsidered and resent the previous structure also, earlier declared redundant, to Ministry of Law and Justice for analysis and vetting if both structures are free from sanctions.