‘The Void’ brings new trend in English poetry

LAHORE:The collection of English poems of Fakhar Zaman titled “The Void” has been published. It may be remembered that most recently his English novel “The life of Ahmed: Thresholds” was also published.

As in his novel, Zaman has made experiments in his poetry. It will be a new trend in English poems. The book contains one liner, small poems and long poems. The book also contains some translation of his Punjabi poetry. The sensibility of Fakhar Zaman’s poetry is impressively fresh and has new similes & metaphors. He has composed poems which are off-beat and does not give the impression of traditional poetry. Zaman has also made experiments with English language bringing it more akin to the language of soil.

For the last some time, Fakhar Zaman has not written anything in Punjabi because he says that every writer should stop writing when he hits a saturation point because then it will just be a repetition of previous ideas.

It seems that as Fakhar Zaman’s all writings in Punjabi, Urdu or English are all out of ordinary, this book will also be setting a new trend. Asked if Zaman will write in Punjabi again, he said that it depends on some fresh ideas. However, he intends to write another English novel in near future.