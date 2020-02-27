708 cops pass promotion test

LAHORE:Lahore police on Wednesday announced the results of the written test for promotion to the rank of head constable.

According to the results, 708 constables passed the written test of A-list; 2,621 candidates submitted applications for the examination; 2,084 appeared in the written test on February 25. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed congratulated those who passed the written test and directed the SSP Admin to complete process of interviews and final results as early as possible. According to SSP Admin, Captain (R) Malik Liaqat, 542 candidates failed to appear in the written test. He said results were prepared without any delay to speed up promotion process. Checking of papers was done in a transparent manner. After the interviews the final results process will be announced. After which B-List examination will be held, said SSP Admin.

lecture: CTO Lahore delivered a traffic awareness lecture in a local institute here Wednesday.

plantation: Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastgir has said tree plantation campaign is the need of the hour to protect environment, reduce pollution and protect future of the nation and the country.

He said under clean and green Pakistan campaign, tree plantation campaigns have been launched by the police across the province. He said all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province have been directed to participate in the campaign. He said Punjab police is well aware of social services and protection of lives and wealth of people. These views were expressed by the IGP during launching a plantation campaign at central police office here on Wednesday. On the occasion, Addl IG, PHP, Zafar Iqbal Awan and AIG, Admin, Anwar Khaetran planted saplings whereas Addl IG, IAB, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Addl IG Welfare and Finance Rao Sardar, Addl IG, Logistics, and Procurement Ghulam Rasool Zahid and DIG, Operations, Sohail Akhtar Sukhera along with other senior officers were present. The IG said all officers should inspect steps taken for the plantation campaign and keep coordination with other institutions working for environmental protection. He said shortage of plants and trees is causing environmental pollution.

arrested: Lahore Police (Civil Lines Division) in a crackdown against the criminals arrested 83 outlaws and recovered five pistols, one rifle, bullets, 580 gram Charas, 120g heroin and 515 litre liquor.

SP Civil Lines Division Dost Muhammad had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, Civil Lines Division Police busted gang and arrested its members along with recoveries worth more than Rs150,000 from them. Police also recovered thousands of rupees from the 12 criminals in its successful action against gamblers, arrested 21 criminals during its action against brothels.

Moreover, 18 proclaimed and court offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour fraud and other crimes were arrested. Civil Lines Division Police also arrested 11 criminals for violating One Wheeling, Kite-Flying, Firing in the air, Loudspeaker, Price Control and Tenant Acts.