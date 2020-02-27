Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was witnessed in the City while Met office predicted scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave is likely to affect upper and central parts of the country from Thursday to Saturday. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected at isolated places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -6°C while in Lahore, it was 12.2°C and maximum was 27°C.