Three dead, five injured in wall collapse

LAHORE:Three people were killed while five others suffered injuries when a wall of an under-construction seminary collapsed in Gujjar Colony, Chungi Amar Sadhu police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Karim Buksh, 50, Irshad, 48 and Nadeem, 23. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured persons to General Hospital. They have been identified as Khizar, 28, son of Sher Muhammad, Imran, 18, son of Zulfiqar, Mohsin, 25, son of Mulazim, Zahid 22, son of Manzoor, and Khalid, 20, Zulfiqar. Sources in Rescue 1122 said that initially the contractor had tried to hide the deaths from police but later police was told about the deaths. Lack of safety gear during construction is being stated as the main reason behind the deaths. Police have yet to take action against accused contractor. Police handed over the bodies to the victims’ families after completing legal formalities. The incident created panic in the locality.

Man dies: A security guard died when he triggered the gun accidentally in China Bagh Housing Society in the Raiwind police limits on Wednesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Faqeer Hussain. He was cleaning his rifle when he triggered it accidentally.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 921 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,018 were injured. Out of this, 595 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 423 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Blast victim dies: A 21-year-old boy, who had suffered injuries in a gas cylinder blast at a mosque in Raiwind, succumbed to his injures at a hospital on Wednesday. Police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities. The victim has been identified as Aaqash.

touts: Traffic police officials caught three touts on charges of swindling innocent citizens out of extra money on the pretext of driving license. The arrested touts identified as Anwar, Akram and Anayat Ullah were handed over to Lower Mall police for further legal action. The accused were involved in receiving from Rs 200 to Rs 500 each from citizens for preparing their driving license files.