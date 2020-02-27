Maple Leaf Cement incurs 32pc loss in first half

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (MLCFL) announced it had landed a loss of 32 percent to Rs1.767 billion for the half year ended December 31, 2019 (EPS: Rs2.42), mostly because of tumbling gross margins.
The company had posted a profit of Rs1.334 billion with EPS of Rs1.94 in the corresponding period earlier.
Brokerage Arif Habib Limited in a report said the cementmaker’s topline jumped 35 percent year-on-year to Rs9 billion in 2QFY20 as lower prices in the quarter under review offset the impact of a massive 82 percent surge in dispatches to 1.57 million tons.
“In 1HFY20, its revenue went up 31 percent year-on-year to Rs16.2 billion supported by a robust 77 percent jump in total off-take to 2.9 million tons. Albeit, weak retention prices kept the growth contained,” brokerage house added.
Given a decline in prices, tagged with rupee devaluation and costs associated with the company’s new 2.2 million ton line, 2QFY20 margins retracted by 15ppts to 5.5 percent (2QFY19: 20.7 percent).
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, margins recuperated from 3.9 percent in 1QFY20 led by robust topline growth alongside lower coal prices, while In 1HFY20, margins tumbled to 3.8 percent (1HFY19: 24.6 percent) given aforementioned reasons.
The company’s finance costs shot up three times to Rs870 million in 2QFY20 given augmented borrowing by the company as well as higher interest rates.
