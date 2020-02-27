Noor Zaman moves into Egyptian Tour quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young squash player Noor Zaman reached the quarter-finals of the $6,000 Egyptian Tour in Egypt on Wednesday. After getting bye in the first round, eighth seed Noor overpowered Egypt’s Ahmed Sobhy 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9 in 51 minutes in the second round. He will now face fourth seed Khaled Labib of Egypt in the quarters.