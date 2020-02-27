Danish men set new team pursuit world record

BERLIN: Denmark set a new men’s team pursuit world record at the 2020 UCI track cycling world championships on Wednesday.The Danish quartet of Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Rodenberg Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen clocked 3min 46.579sec in pursuit qualifiers in Berlin. Averaging 63.554km/h (39.5mph), the Danes beat the previous best of 3min 48.012sec set by an Australian team in Pruszkow, Poland, in February 2019.