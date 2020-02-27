Shahzaib to lead Karachi side for Punjab tour

KARACHI: The Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) selection committee on Wednesday announced their squad for the upcoming Punjab tour.

The team will travel to Sargodha on Thursday (today) to play three matches, before moving to Gojra to feature in six matches. Karachi Youth team will also travel to Lahore to play four matches.

Squad: Shahzaib Khan (captain), Aun Ali, Allian Saleem, Usman, Ali Iqbal Afridi, Taha Siddiqui, Arbaz Ayaz, Hammad Ayaz (vice captain), Haris Naseem, Sultan Mehmood, Noman Khan, Abdullah Sheikh, Shahzeb Arbab, Arifullah, Adnan Laddoo, Shahbaz Ali, Adeel Ali, Abdul Rafi, Hassan Ali, Khizar Ilyas, Mohsin Nawaz, Saeed Ahmed and Majid Mehmood. Officials: Riazuddin (manager), Zahid Mehmood (coach), Imtiaz ul Hassan (coach), Mushtaq Awan (coach).