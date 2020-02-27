Col Jamil remembered in well-attended memorial golf tournament

KARACHI: Members of Karachi’s golfing community turned up in big numbers to remember Col Muhammad Jamil Khan as they featured in a tournament held in his memory here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club.

Various exciting contests were held in the Col Jamil Memorial Golf Tournament with Hamza Ghani and Omar Khalid engaged in a close battle for supremacy in the main – amateurs (gross) – category. Hamza won the title with a score of 76 while Omar, 15, was runner-up with 77.

Lt Gen (retd) Mian Hilal Hussain, President Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), was the chief guest at the well-attended prize distribution ceremony. Also present at the occasion were Imran Jamil, son of Col Jamil, Brig Qasim Changhezi, Asad I.A Khan and Col Azhar.

The highlight of the tournament was the fact that in a rare occasion, four members of a family won trophies. Khalid Hussain won the net title in the amateurs (10-18) with a score of 68, Sumeha Khalid won the ladies net title while 12-year-old Amar Khalid claimed the juniors net honours.

Meanwhile, Col Ashar Rizwan won the amateurs gross title (18-10). Assadullah Khan won the net title in amateurs (0-9). In the seniors category, Qazi Amir won the gross title followed by Major M Irfan and Azhar Abbas. Pervez Zafar won the net title. Other title winners included Humera Khalid, Jameeluddin Khan, Lt Gen Moinuddin Haider and Col Saleem Zafar.

Gen Hilal won the net title in the invitational match while Ahmed Shah won in the gross category. In his speech, Col Azhar recalled the fond memories of Col Jamil, who was an avid golfer and regularly played the game at DACGC.