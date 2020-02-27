Coach hopeful as Pak boxers get ready for Olympic qualifiers in Amman

KARACHI: Pakistan boxing coach and former Olympian Arshad Hussain on Wednesday hoped that a couple of his boxers have the ability to impress in the Asia and Oceania Olympic Qualifying event which will begin in Amman, Jordan, from March 3.

“All of our boxers are talented but Gul Zeb (69kg) and Mohammad Asif (52kg) are special. These two boxers have passion for boxing and work very hard and I hope they will spring surprise in Jordan,” Arshad told ‘The News’ in an interview from Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad is expected to leave for Jordan on March 1. However, it is not yet confirmed how many boxers are being fielded in the most pressing assignment. “We are waiting for sponsors’ help. Several sponsors have assured us of financial support and by tomorrow the things will become clear,” Pakistan Boxing Federation’s (PBF) secretary Nasir Tung told ‘The News’.

But he was quick to add that Pakistan will definitely be a part of the qualifiers. Pakistan camp has been in progress at the Army Stadium, Rawalpindi, for the last couple of months. Initially the qualifiers were slated to be held in China’s city Wuhan from February 4 but were postponed and then shifted to Amman due to outbreak of coronavirus.

Arshad, also an AIBA 3-star coach, conceded that all fighters have undergone tough training. “All boys have trained harder within the facilities which were available to us. You know it was a training at home and had we got a one-month training abroad then the chances could have been better,” he said.

“But still I am not disappointed and hope that my boys will give their hundred per cent in Jordan’s qualifiers,” Arshad said. He said that these days the boxers are doing recovery training.

“They are now busy in recovery training with more focus on skills, speed and are maintaining weights,” the coach said. He also informed that heavyweight fighter Sanaullah (91kg) is out of the event due to back injury.

“When he went home for bringing security clearance certificate he did weight training during which he injured his back and that has put him out of the qualifiers. Its a big loss for us,” Arshad said. He said that Naqeebullah (56kg) will also miss the qualifiers as he is going to get married.

“I had told him to come as it was the best opportunity and one should give sacrifice for the country but he did not,” the coach said. Arshad said that draws also play a key role in a boxer’s success story in any event. “If we get some good draws then that will increase qualifying chances,” he said.

Pakistani boxers will have to reach at least quarter-finals if they are to press for Olympics seats. Besides the continental qualifiers, national fighters will also get a chance to play for Olympic seats when they feature in the World Qualifiers to be held in Paris in May.