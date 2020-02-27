Sindh University holds sports event to show solidarity with Kashmir

SUKKUR: An Inter-departmental sports competition was organised by the Pakistan Study Centre in collaboration with Directorate of Sports and Department of International Relations at Sindh University, Jamshoro, to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Talking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor SU, Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, said the university was proud to organise conferences, seminars, parliamentary debates, rallies and now a sports competition to promote the Kashmir cause. The event had various features, including cricket, hockey, football, Karate, and gymnastics.

Dr Burfat said “We are now taking Kashmir cause from conference hall to sports stadium,” adding that we want to convey awareness among the youth through sports about the struggle of Kashmiri brethren. Director Pakistan Study Centre, Prof Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar said the program aimed at spreading awareness against the Indian atrocities in Kashmir. Dr Sumera Umrani said she considered it an symbol of honor to promote the Kashmir’s liberation from Indian clutches. The event concluded with an impressive ceremony, awarding shields and certificates to participants and the organisers.