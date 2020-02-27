Ministries unable to deliberate upon negative impacts of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Amid decision taken by Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for postponing the meeting of Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board (MFPCB) scheduled to be held on Wednesday, Pakistan’s economic ministries remained unable to deliberate upon the negative impact of Chinese coronavirus and its spillover effects on Islamabad’s economy.

Ministry of Finance high-ups were of the view that they were making efforts to convene MFPCB meeting on Thursday (today) but due to Governor State Bank of Pakistan prior engagement now this meeting was expected to be held anytime next week.

Top official sources disclosed to The News that one important topic that expected to come under discussion in the MFPCB meeting would be negative impact on coronavirus and its spillover effects on Pakistan’s economy.

Pakistan’s economic ministries are silent despite this fact that Islamabad reliance on China in the aftermath of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) increased manifold but different neighbouring countries were giving stimulus packages to industries and some other were issuing notifications to deal their trade and commercial ties with China after emergence of this deadly virus.

“Pakistan’s imports from China stood at $915 million in January 2020 out of total imports of $3.9 billion in this month as it indicates that Pakistan’s 23 percent imports were relying upon from China,” the official data shows. Pakistan’s exports to China stood at $120 million in January 2020.

Instead of remaining silent spectator, Pakistani authorities would have to play active role because our one/fourth imports mainly for industrial sector which were currently running from pillar to post to find out alternate solutions because the imported containers were coming but their documents got delayed so clearance of containers became problematic.

There is need to discuss what options Pakistan possess to avoid its spillover effects on Pakistan’s economy. This important meeting of MFPCB was postponed on Wednesday because of some conflicting engagement owing to visiting US Secretary of Commerce visit to Pakistan. So the MFPCB meeting was postponed and now official communication would be done on Thursday (today) for convening this meeting anytime next week.

Although, the higher discount rate is among the hot topic expected to come under discussion during the MFPCB meeting but it should be kept in mind that the decision on monetary policy was not domain of this forum because it lies under the jurisdiction of Monetary Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan, however, different federal ministries could discuss and could recommend their viewpoint at official meeting of the MFPCB. The Ministry of Planning and Commerce were all set to recommend during the meeting for reduction in policy rate by 25 to 50 basis points in order to give signal to the market that the monetary ease out would be on cards when headline inflation would start receding.

Ministry of Finance so far claimed that there would be no negative impact of Coronavirus on Pakistan economy arguing that China’s economic size is $14.3 trillion (16 % global economy) with agriculture 8%, industry 40% and services 52%. Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and its surrounding are suffering from Corona Virus. Share of Hubei province in China’s GDP is 4.4% with contribution of industry 46%, service 43% and agriculture 11%.

Automotive industry, Iron and steel, textiles, petrochemical, manufacturing, electronic information, food processing and tobacco; energy and environmental protection are major industries of the province. Its main export destinations are US, South Korea, Netherlands, India, Germany, Japan, UK, Singapore and Brazil and main import avenues are Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, US, Germany, Australia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Brazil. Its major exports are machinery, electrical machinery, iron and steel, organic chemicals, woven apparel, preserved foods, textiles, automotive vehicles and imports are Ores/Slag/Ash, machinery, electrical machinery, automotive, optic & medical instruments, iron & steel, glass & glassware and plastic.

The Wuhan has become a hi-tech hub, particularly for the optics industry, its reputation as China’s “motor city” for its booming car industry and its significance as a major logistics center has the greatest influence on China’s economy. More than 300 of the world’s top 500 companies have presence in the city.

Pakistan’s share of export to China (7.6%; $937 million), Share of Import from China (22.0%; $4.9 billion)- July-December of the current financial year 2019-2020. The exports to China are food (23.1%; $ 216 million), raw material (7.1%; 67 million), textile (59.9%; $561 million) and major imports from China are food (2.5%; $122 million), non-food items (12%; $585 million) & machinery (24.8%; $1.2 billion).

“The impact on Pak-economy dependent on time length of handling corona virus and its intensity of spreading in surroundings” the initial assessment of govt shows but now its impacts were spreading so the government would have to come up with new strategy without wasting any time.

Import from china has slowdown, as the government closes the Pak-China border on 30th November and opens on 1st week of April, because heavy snow makes navigation difficult & risky, so slow down in China will not negatively impact Pakistan/price hike immediately as traders have sufficient stocks of Chinese products, if the impact continues after April it may impact.

Our textile industry and exports may increase as Hubei’s textile is going to slow down and our textile industry may get more orders from global market.

It is expected that Chinese currency Yuan will depreciate 3 to 5%, import bill of Pakistan may decline $200million to $300 million.

There is projection that commodity prices will decline e.g. crude oil and palm oil/ soya bean oil, these are our major import items, so their decline will have favourable impact on Pakistan’s trade balance and ease out inflation/domestic prices.

Domestic SMEs be able to expand their business to fulfill the gap occurred by slowing of the China imports. Pakistan may also integrate in global market, it concluded.