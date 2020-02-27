Indian diplomat summoned to protest LoC violations

ISLAMABAD: A senior diplomat from the High Commission of India was summoned to the Foreign Office on Wednesday to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nezapir Sector on Feb 25.

Due to unprovoked firing by Indian forces, a 40 year old civilian Muhammad Bashir s/o Nazar Din, resident of village Mandhar, sustained serious injuries, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” it said. Pakistan urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC and the WB.

“It was emphasised that by raising tensions along the LoC, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in IOJ&K. Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN SC resolutions,” it added.