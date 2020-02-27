Punjab advocate general resigns

LAHORE: Advocate General of Punjab Ahmad Jamal Sukhera on Wednesday resigned from the office for personal reasons.

“Like all good things have to come to an end, I consider that it is high time to return to my calling,” Mr Sukhera said in his resignation sent to the Punjab governor. However, he did not mention the reasons which led to his resignation.

The provincial government had appointed him as the principal law officer on April 16, 2019 following resignation by his predecessor Ahmad Awais. Awais had resigned after initiation of contempt proceedings against him by a full bench of the Lahore High Court. He was served with a contempt notice for creating a scene in the courtroom and trying to pressurise the bench at the time of announcement of a verdict against the second JIT on Model Town incident.

Mr Awais preferred resignation over apology and accused the members of the bench of committing misconduct. The three-judge bench had discharged the contempt proceedings showing judicial restraint.