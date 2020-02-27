Tajik envoy visits LCCI

LAHORE: Tajikistan and Pakistan are abundant with trade and investment opportunities, but mutual trade between the two countries is not ideal, a diplomat said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Ambassador of Tajikistan Ismatullo Naserdin said that the trade between the two countries is limited to a few commodities.

There are some political, transportation and communication-related challenges, but these can be tackled by joint working, he said, adding that direct flights between Tajikistan and Pakistan can save travelling time and help improve mutual trade.

Naserdin invited Pakistani businessmen to invest in Tajikistan, and said that Tajikistan has four special economic zones and one of them is near the Afghan border. These SEZs offer lots of facilities for investors, he said, adding that Tajikistan also has cheapest and sufficient electricity.