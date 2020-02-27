Gold prices down Rs400/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices dropped Rs400/tola in the local market on Wednesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices decreased to Rs94,750/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices fell Rs343 to Rs81,233. In the international market, gold rates decreased $7 to $1,648/ounce. Jewellers said the local market traded Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market, as purchasing power in Pakistan was at a lower level.
