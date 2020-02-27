NA to hold national dialogue on Afghan peace next month

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to hold a national dialogue on the Afghan reconciliation process in the last week of March.

The directives for holding the dialogue were issued by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday. The National Assembly Secretariat will host the dialogue wherein situation emerging out after the agreement between the US and Afghanistan will be deliberated upon, besides reviewing Pakistan’s effective role in the Afghan peace process.

The dialogue will be attended by the members of the parliament wherein scholars, analysts and representatives of civil society and the media of the country will be invited to express their opinion.

The meeting will seek suggestions to chalk out a strategy post-Afghan reconciliation process, Qaiser said, adding: “Peace in Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan and other countries, which will bring stability in the region as well.”