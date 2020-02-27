Ghani Majeed granted bail in five NAB cases

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday approved the bail of Abdul Ghani Majeed on medical grounds in five corruption cases filed against him.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran approved the bail and asked Ghani to submit bonds worth Rs 100 million in the five references he is facing and disposed of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea challenging the bail.

In its order the court said Ghani was being granted bail solely on medical grounds. “If the accused goes anywhere else apart from medical treatment then the NAB can submit an application seeking cancellation of the bail,” it added.

An official of Adiala Jail submitted a medical report to the court, stating the accused was being given every possible treatment during custody, adding Ghani’s tests were also sent to Shaukat Khanum Hospital. However, his lawyer said his client would like his treatment to be done at Aga Khan Hospital.

He was granted bail in Roshan Sindh Programme, Park Lane, Thatta water supply, sugarcane subsidy and amenity plots illegal allotment cases. The IHC ruled that Ghani will undergo treatment at an Islamabad hospital and will appear before the court whenever summoned.

He is one of the prime accused in fake bank accounts case along with his father Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Dr Faryal Talpur and Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai.

The former president’s close aide Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in August, 2018.

Over 20 benami accounts at some private banks were opened in the years 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were allegedly made.