Patel says cutting crime ‘non-negotiable’

LONDON: Cutting crime is “non-negotiable” and there must be “no weak spots” in efforts to do so, the Home Secretary has told police chiefs. Speaking at a crime conference on Wednesday, Priti Patel said she is “unequivocal” in her support for officers but added: “We need to pull out all the stops to deliver the decline in crime that people want to see. There must be no weak spots. These outcomes will be non-negotiable and I will be unapologetic about holding you to account.” Together we can lengthen the long arm of the law to ensure no criminals can escape — and, importantly, the public can have the trust in policing that you all deserve.”

Her speech came as ministers continued to dismiss allegations of bullying in the Home Office after claims that she clashed with senior officials, belittled colleagues and is distrusted by intelligence chiefs.

Earlier, Police Minister Kit Malthouse insisted there was “glutinous harmony” in the department and he had not witnessed bullying by his boss.

At the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners summit in Westminster, Patel announced an additional £41.5 million of funding for forces in 18 areas of the country worst affected by serious violence. She also launched an eight-week consultation on plans to enshrine a Police Covenant in law.

The plan, first mooted in the Conservative Party’s general election manifesto, pledges to back the rights of serving or ex-police officers, staff and their families, recognise the responsibility and risks officers take, and introduce a code of ethics.

Patel said in three years she wanted to see less crime, safer streets and “no excuses”. Success would be “measured” against “national policing outcomes” focused on cutting crime, she said, indicating a possible return to setting performance targets.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt later told reporters if the public did not feel improvements by April 2023 then “I think we will have failed.”

Patel told the audience “crime will not go away overnight” and the police deserve “full respect” for the “incredible job” they do, describing the covenant as a “commitment” to put officers first. But she said: “I will also be unafraid to challenge you to do more.” The public “deserve the freedom to live their lives without fear of violent criminals, terrorists and drug dealers”, she added.