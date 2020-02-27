US firms want to invest more in Pakistan: Ross

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has said several US companies are desirous to enhance their investments in Pakistan.

According to the Radio Pakistan, he made these remarks during his meeting with Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“We want to play our full part in the progress and development of Pakistan,” Ross said, adding: “Pakistan and the United States will have to collectively work to promote the volume of their bilateral trade.”

In his remarks, Dawood said the government was taking special steps to ensure ease of doing business in the country.

Ross is visiting Pakistan to discuss further strengthening economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries in pursuance of the shared vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump. The US secretary of commerce was also scheduled to meet PM’s adviser on finance and revenue and minister for energy.