Disciplinary action started against principals, headmasters in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: District Education Officer Khan Mohammad Swati has initiated disciplinary action against principals and headmasters of as many as 80 government schools for failing to comply with his order to provide certain information to his department.

“Those headmasters and principals failed to provide data on their teachers and students’ strength and facilities being provided there despite repeated circulars,” District Education Officer Khan Mohammad Swati told reporters on Wednesday.

District Education Officer Khan Mohammad Swati said that they had collected complete information of over 1200 schools in the district so far, as the Education Department wanted to ensure quality education at public sector schools.

“But principals of around 27 higher secondary and 45 high schools and headmasters of eight primary schools didn’t comply with the order and they may either be suspended or removed from their offices as punishment,” District Education Officer Khan Mohammad Swati added.