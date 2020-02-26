close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 26, 2020

Saudi court sentences 8 for spying for Iran: state TV

National

AFP
February 26, 2020

RIYADH: A Saudi criminal court on Tuesday sentenced one citizen to death and seven others to jail on charges of treason and spying for the kingdom´s arch-nemesis Iran, state television reported.

The Saudi sentenced to death was accused of "betraying his country and offering intelligence to Iran", Al-Ekhbariya television said on Twitter. Seven others were sentenced to a total jail term of 58 years for having "associated and cooperated with people working in the embassy of Iran", it added.

The broadcaster did not identify the people nor explain with which Iranian embassy they were accused of cooperating.

Latest News

More From Pakistan