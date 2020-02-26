Saudi court sentences 8 for spying for Iran: state TV

RIYADH: A Saudi criminal court on Tuesday sentenced one citizen to death and seven others to jail on charges of treason and spying for the kingdom´s arch-nemesis Iran, state television reported.

The Saudi sentenced to death was accused of "betraying his country and offering intelligence to Iran", Al-Ekhbariya television said on Twitter. Seven others were sentenced to a total jail term of 58 years for having "associated and cooperated with people working in the embassy of Iran", it added.

The broadcaster did not identify the people nor explain with which Iranian embassy they were accused of cooperating.