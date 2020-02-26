CM launches tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday formally launched the spring tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the Chief Minister’s House here.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the ongoing spring-tree plantation campaign had been initiated throughout the province with new zeal and commitment in order to counter the negative effects of pollution and environmental changes. “The department is committed to planting a total of 180 million saplings by June this year,” he added. The chief minister stated that Rs1 billion trees had been planted during the previous PTI-led provincial government under the Billion Tree aforestation project, which were yielding results.