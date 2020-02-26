close
Wed Feb 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 26, 2020

World’s oldest man dies in Japan

World

AFP
February 26, 2020

TOKYO: A Japanese man recently named the world’s oldest living male has died aged 112, a local official said on Tuesday.

Chitetsu Watanabe, who was born on March 5, 1907 in Niigata, north of Tokyo, died on Sunday at his nursing home in the same prefecture, the official said. The news came less than two weeks after he was officially recognised by Guinness World Records.

Watanabe, who had five children, said the secret to longevity was to "not get angry and keep a smile on your face". He admitted a penchant for sweets such as custard pudding and ice cream.

Latest News

More From World