ACLC arrests gang of car lifters

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted three members of an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered six cars worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.

Following his directions, SP Investigation constituted special team under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali, ASIs Sajid Mehmood, Gulzar and Waheed along with other officials. This team achieved a success and apprehended three members of an inter-provincial gang.