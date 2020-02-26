Three killed, 10 injured in Torghar accident

MANSEHRA: Three persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed and 10 persons sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Shangaldar area of Torghar district on Tuesday.

“The cops rushed to the scene following the accident and retrieved three bodies and 10 injured from the ravine and shifted them to the Civil Hospital in Dormera,” District Police Officer Hafiz Janis Khan told reporters. He said the jeep was on its way to Thakot from Judbah. Eyewitnesses said the accident occurred after the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn and the vehicle fell into the ravine.

According to locals, all the injured, including women and children, were referred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Battagram and then to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad from the Civil Hospital in Dormera.

The dead were identified as Rehmat Jan and her son Mahaz Ahsan, 3, and a girl, Faiza Gul, 7 while the injured include Kimat Narah, Muhammad Alam, Shin Khani, Khanpir Bibi, Shah Gul, Said Zada, Shahzad Khan, Gul Muhammad, Rukhsana Bibi and driver Sahibzada Khan.