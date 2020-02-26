Two held in couple murder case

KOHAT: The police arrested two accused for allegedly killing a woman and her lover in Doctor Banda, official sources said on Tuesday. They said that a woman, (F), married her lover, Hazrat Said, hailing from Buner district, against her family’s consent. On Monday night their bullet-riddled bodies were found near her parents’ house in Doctor Banda. The police shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital in Kohat.