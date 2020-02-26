French embassy organises training session for police officers in Islamabad

Islamabad: The French embassy organised a training session for Islamabad police’s officers on its premises. A total of 20 police officers took part in the training session on police techniques.

The session was conducted by the police attaché of the French embassy under the framework of the convention of France-Pakistan police cooperation. He was joined by an expert from the French National Police.

Last week, the immigration liaison officer of the French embassy and his Hungarian counterpart trained the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency. The officials were briefed about different national passports, new Schengen visa and detection of counterfeit stickers during the two-day training session.