Wed Feb 26, 2020
Bureau report
February 26, 2020

IMSciences awards 88 scholarships under Ehsaas scheme

PESHAWAR: The IMSciences has awarded 88 scholarships worth Rs49.07 million under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships-2019 programme.

These scholarships were distributed among the most financially needy but talented students of IMSciences Peshawar who hail from remote and underdeveloped areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan, said a press release. Earlier, IMSciences Director Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan chaired the Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) meeting.

