Iranian envoy, Punjab CM discuss promotion of bilateral ties

LAHORE: Iranian Ambassador Seyed Muhammad Ali Hosseini Tuesday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister's office to discuss matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and extending cooperation in different sectors.

Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to coronavirus in Iran, adding that the sympathies of all Pakistanis were with the Iranian brethren and hoped that the situation would improve in the neighbouring country.

He said that Pakistan and Iran had exemplary and amicable brotherly relations and were tied in relationship of mutual love; relationship between Pakistan and Iran were improving with the passage of time, he said, adding that scope of excellent relationship existed between Pakistan and Iran in tourism and culture sectors.

He said that the Punjab government had undertaken exemplary steps for promoting tourism. Promotion of tourism would prove to be effective in enhancing cordial relationship between the two brotherly countries, added Usman Buzdar.

The Iranian ambassador invited Usman Buzdar to visit his country and said that Pakistan and Iran were tied in religious, cultural and historical relations. He said that both the countries always stood by each other in difficult times, adding that Iran desired to promote relations in different sectors with the Punjab government. With the promotion of cultural activities, relationships between the two countries would also enhance, said the ambassador. Iranian Consul General Muhammad Reza Nazeri, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary to CM, CEO PBIT and officials concerned were also present.