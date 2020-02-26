Egypt’s former president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

CAIRO: Egypt´s former president Hosni Mubarak ruled with an iron fist for 30 years before being deposed amid street protests, defending his chequered reign to the end. He died on Tuesday aged 91. Once dubbed "the Pharaoh" for his long, autocratic rule, he was swept from power, like other regional potentates, by the popular uprisings of the 2011 Arab Spring.

His mixed legacy is that of a strongman who employed emergency powers, led a police state and rigged elections, and of a guarantor of stability who battled jihadists, maintained close ties with the West and kept peace with Israel.