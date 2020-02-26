Petition against death sentence: Three-member SC bench to hear registrar’s office objections

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced that it will place before a three-member bench the objections raised by the registrar’s office on former military dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s petition against his death sentence by the Special Court in the high treason case.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard Musharraf’s appeal in his chamber. After hearing the arguments of Salman Safdar, counsel for Pervez Musharraf, the bench ruled that the matter be placed before a three-member bench.

Safdar submitted that his client had cardiac problem with spinal injury and was hospitalised. He said the rule of surrendering before the authorities did not apply to Musharraf, as he was unable to travel and surrender.

“His name was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) after he went abroad. Hence he cannot be declared a proclaimed offender,” the counsel told the media outside the Supreme Court after appearing in the chamber.

He said after hearing his arguments, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that these points required reconsideration and, therefore, the objections raised by the Registrar’s office will be placed before a three-member bench.