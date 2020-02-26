Bihar Assembly passes resolution against CAA, NRC

PATNA: Amid the ongoing protests in different parts of Bihar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Bihar Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to not implement the NRC in the state. The assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population NPR in its 2010 format, with an amendment.

The resolution was tabled in the Assembly by Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and was passed unanimously. The resolution mentioned that there is no need of NRC in Bihar and the Centre should implement the NPR in 2010 format, reported foreign media. Earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed ruckus as the members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition parties indulged in a heated debate over issues such as NPR and NRC, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

As soon as the proceedings of the Assembly started, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of misleading the people on National Population Register (NPR).

Terming the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR "black laws", he said that the new constitutional Acts are dividing the country. The ruling MLAs created a ruckus over his statement. "The opposition is trying to defame the country`s Constitution. This cannot be tolerated," members of the ruling NDA alleged.

The house was adjourned for 15 minutes amid uproar. Following the adjournment, Tejashwi told reporters, "The government has issued the NPR notification whereas the Chief Minister is saying that the NPR will happen on the basis of how it was conducted in 2010.

They should clarify that the NPR will take place as per the 2010 rule," Tejashwi said. State Minister Nandkishore Yadav said, "The opposition can only create ruckus. It has nothing to do with public issues. The government is ready to answer every question of the opposition parties in the House."