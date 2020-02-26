UN HR body should push India to withdraw illegal acts in IOK, says Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday urged the UN Human Rights Council and the wider international community to push India to rescind all illegal actions of 5th August 2019 and immediately desist from changing the demographics of the Indian Occupied Kashmir. She criticised UN Human Rights Council for, at times, acting as a helpless bystander to abuse and impunity. While presenting the case of Indian Occupied Kashmir, she urged UN to play its role in pressurizing India for lifting the lockdown and communications blackout in occupied Kashmir and allow access to medicines, food and other essential items for the Kashmiri people.

The Federal Minister was addressing the 43rd session of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. She also demanded release of all arbitrarily detained Kashmiri leaders, professionals and activists, including young boys who have been abducted by Indian Security Forces and repeal all draconian laws which allow Indian occupation forces to continue committing atrocities with impunity. She called for prohibition of the use of force by India, specifically the use of live ammunition and pellet guns against unarmed civilians and drawdown of over 800000 troops that are currently holding the entire Kashmiri population under siege through brute force.

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council she said, “This Council is the custodian of universal human rights. It has made strides towards amplifying and responding to the aspirations of people across the world. Sadly, at times, it remains a helpless bystander to abuse and impunity.” She said the Council’s enduring strength lies in even-handed approaches, and in its transparency and impartiality. She further said that as a founding member, Pakistan has and will continue to positively contribute to all the processes and mechanisms of this Council. “Despite suffering the scourge of terrorism and regional security challenges, our resolve to safeguard and advance human dignity and rights remains unwavering.”

She emphasized that in line with our founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a humane and egalitarian state, we have enacted progressive laws to protect children, women, minorities, transgender community, and other marginalized segments. “Last year, we opened up the Kartarpur Corridor and constructed the world’s largest Gurdwara, allowing unimpeded access to the Sikh community from across the world. In Pakistan, 18 denominations of Christian churches are present, where devotees freely profess their religion.

She also briefed the UN Council about the Ehsaas programme. She further said Pakistan, in September 2019, presented a plea and petition of the Kashmiri people to this Council. “Meanwhile, over six months have passed and 8 million Kashmiris, already in the clutches of decades-long Indian state oppression, remain caged in the world’s largest open prison. The physical and digital lockdown continues in violation of international human rights standards, endorsed and pursued by this Council.”

The Federal Minister said that Indian security forces continue to operate with impunity, violating the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people. “This has grossly affected their ability to earn, get access to hospitals, attend schools, and practice their faith- with Srinagar’s largest mosque remaining closed since August last year.” She also told the participants that immediately after August 5 last year, over 6,000 Kashmiris, political leaders, activists, students, professionals and youth were arrested, without due process of law. Many of them were forcibly shipped to jails all over India and the fate of most of them still remains unknown. She emphasized that Pakistan is not alone in highlighting the true face of India’s deliberate disregard of human dignity as well as its blatant breach of international human rights obligations. US Congress, EU parliamentarians, UN Secretary General, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Human Rights organizations and the international media have all highlighted the same.

Amnesty International has rightly termed India as the “Internet shutdown capital of the world”. “Of course, I do not need to remind the Council that all this represents clear breaches of multiple international human rights instruments that India is party to. Further, it exposes the real mindset of a regime that pretends to be a bastion of democracy, federalism and secularism, and aspires to be a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.”

She also highlighted that India’s assertion that these actions are its “internal affair” has no credibility, particularly in light of UN Security Council resolutions that deem the territory in question to be disputed. “The Security Council has met twice since 5 August 2019, debunking the mantra of Jammu & Kashmir being India’s “internal matter”. She said that what is happening in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir is not a “country specific situation” in this Council’s parlance. The atrocities and abuses are being inflicted upon the people of a disputed and occupied territory. Jammu and Kashmir has been on UN Security Council agenda for over 70 years, marked as disputed territory in all maps of the UN.

She urged the Human Rights Council to pay immediate attention to the protection and respect of the human rights of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. “The inaction of the international community and this Council will only serve to embolden India to commit more atrocities with impunity while endangering regional peace and security. In fact, to divert attention from its illegal actions in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the current Indian political leadership is threatening war against Pakistan. The possibility of a “false flag” operation remains a serious concern for Pakistan. The Human Rights Council has, for its consideration, the two Kashmir Reports issued by the High Commissioner’s office. It also has recourse to a Joint Statement on Jammu and Kashmir, endorsed by more than fifty Member States during the 42nd Council session last September.”

She said that If India has nothing to hide; it should allow unhindered access to the Commission of Inquiry and independent observers. “Pakistan stands ready to allow access on its side of the Line of Control, together with similar access to the Indian Occupied side. We also urge the High Commissioner to continue with the reporting process on Jammu and Kashmir.”