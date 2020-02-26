Qatar invites Pakistan to US-Taliban deal signing

ISLAMABAD: Qatar has invited Pakistan to attend the signing of US-Taliban peace deal to be held in Doha on February 29, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday. Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had announced that the agreement between the country and Taliban will take place on February 29. Qureshi said the Qatari envoy had invited him to the signing ceremony on behalf of the Qatari deputy prime minister and foreign minister. Ambassador of Qatar Saqr bin Mubarak Al-Mansouri called on Qureshi and handed over a special invitation from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar for the signing ceremony.