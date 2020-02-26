Coronavirus hits Iran’s deputy health minister

TEHRAN: Iran’s deputy health minister has been infected with the new coronavirus, a ministry official said on Tuesday. "The coronavirus test for Mr Harirchi, the deputy health minister, was positive," a media adviser to the health minister, said in a tweet. Harirchi coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a press conference on Monday with government spokesman Ali Rabiei. Iran confirmed three more deaths and 34 new infections on Tuesday.