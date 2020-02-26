China sentences Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai to 10 years jail

BEIJING: China has sentenced Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai to 10 years in prison on charges of illegally providing intelligence abroad and claimed him as a citizen, prompting Stockholm to call for his release in a case that has rattled diplomatic relations. Gui, one of five Hong Kong-based booksellers known for publishing salacious titles about China´s political leaders, was snatched by authorities while on a train to Beijing in February 2018, the second time he disappeared into custody. A court in the eastern city of Ningbo said Chinese-born Gui was sentenced Monday to 10 years in jail, and claimed he had also voluntarily reinstated his Chinese citizenship in 2018. Since Beijing does not recognise dual citizenship, “China, according to law, only recognises him as a Chinese citizen”, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Tuesday.