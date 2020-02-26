Assange stripped naked and handcuffed, lawyer tells court

LONDON: Julian Assange was stripped naked twice and handcuffed 11 times coming and going from court, the WikiLeaks founder´s lawyer told his US extradition hearing in London on Tuesday. Assange faces charges under the US Espionage Act for the 2010 release of a trove of files detailing the realities of US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq. “Yesterday, Mr Assange was handcuffed 11 times, stripped naked twice at Belmarsh and put in five separate holding cells,” his lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said.