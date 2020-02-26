UK politicians ignored child sex abuse: inquiry

LONDON: Britain´s government, parliament and political parties spent decades turning “a blind eye” to high-profile child sex abusers and sometimes actively protected them, an investigation reported Tuesday. A former Liberal party leader announced his resignation from the House of Lords after the report condemned his failure to act against a paedophile MP from his party.

The government-commissioned report into how Westminster institutions dealt with abuse claims found a culture of deference by police, prosecutors and parties towards politicians. It also noted a widespread failure to put the needs of children first. “It is clear to see that Westminster institutions have repeatedly failed to deal with allegations of child sexual abuse, from turning a blind eye to actively shielding abusers,” said the inquiry´s chairwoman, Alexis Jay in a statement. “A consistent pattern emerged of failures to put the welfare of children above political status, although we found no evidence of an organised network of paedophiles within government.