Mubarak’s 30 years rule in Egypt

CAIRO: Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak died in Cairo on Tuesday aged 91. He ruled the North African country from 1981 until he was forced out amid the mass protests of the Arab Spring in 2011. Here are key dates from his rule.

RISE TO POWER: Mubarak is a career air force officer before he is appointed vice president under President Anwar al-Sadat in 1975. On October 13, 1981, he is declared president a week after Sadat is assassinated by Islamic activists at a military parade. A state of emergency is decreed and will remain in force throughout his rule. Mubarak is backed by a formidable police apparatus and political system dominated by a loyalist party.

REJOINS ARAB LEAGUE: In April 1982 Israel withdraws from Sinai, following a 1979 peace accord with Egypt. In February 1986, 107 people are killed and more than 700 injured when police conscripts riot in Cairo over wages and other working conditions. In May 1989 Egypt is readmitted to the Arab League, having been thrown out in 1979 for making peace with Israel.

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS: In June 1995 Islamic militants make an unsuccessful attempt to kill Mubarak in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. It is the first of at least six assassination attempts against him.

ISLAMIST ATTACKS: In 1997 extremists kill 62 people, mostly foreign tourists, at a Nile valley tourist site near Luxor in November. In January 2000, some 22 people die in Upper Egypt in the worst clashes between Muslims and Christians in two decades. In October 2004, 34 people are killed in a triple attack at the Sinai tourist resort of Taba, claimed by a group linked to Al-Qaeda. In July 2005, at least 70 people, including 20 foreigners, are killed in attacks in Sharm el-Sheikh in Sinai.

MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD BREAKTHROUGH: In legislative elections in November and December 2005, the Muslim Brotherhood makes a historic breakthrough to become Egypt´s main opposition group. A ban on religiously based political parties mean candidates from the group — which is tolerated despite being officially outlawed — must run as independents.

ECONOMIC LIBERALISATION: Mubarak introduces economic liberalisation during the 2000s. Egypt experiences sustained growth but widening economic disparity causes social discontent. Elections in November and December 2010 are criticised internationally for fraud, with Muslim Brotherhood candidates withdrawing from the second round vote in protest. Mubarak´s National Democratic Party consolidates its parliamentary majority, winning nearly 83 percent of seats. The secular opposition gains three percent of the seats.

ARAB SPRING: Inspired by a revolt that toppled Tunisia´s ruler, protests break out on January 25, 2011, demanding the overthrow of Mubarak. Mubarak steps down 18 days later on February 11, 2011, after violence leaves at least 850 people dead. He hands power to the army, which suspends the constitution and dissolves parliament. Mubarak leaves Cairo for Sharm el-Sheikh.