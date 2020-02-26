Ex-Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan passes away at 90

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and former Karachi Nazim, Naimatullah Khan, passed away in Karachi on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 90.
Born in 1930, Naimatullah Khan graduated from Punjab University with a Masters in Journalism, besides obtaining a law degree from University of Karachi. He was elected City Nazim (mayor) in 2001. He was the first Nazim of Karachi after the devolution plan under former President Pervez Musharraf’s regime.
