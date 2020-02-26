SC directs registrar to fix Musharraf’s appeal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed its registrar office to fix, in open court, a plea by former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf, challenging the registrar’s decision for not entertaining his plea against special court’s high treason verdict.

During an in-chamber hearing, Musharraf’s counsel Salman Safdar presented arguments, however, Justice Umar Ata Bandial fixed the matter to be heard by a three-member bench.

In December 2019, a special court had sentenced Musharraf to death in absentia under Article 6 of the Constitution for imposing state of emergency in 2007.

Separately, the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) on Tuesday challenged the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision in Musharraf’s high treason case, pleading that the formation of a special court was lawful.

In its petition, the SHCBA requested the Supreme Court to reinstate the decision of awarding Musharraf the death penalty and stated that the high court did not have any authority to hear the petition against the constitution of special court.

It further argued that the LHC did not examine the facts and law properly neither did the high court give any importance to the evidence presented by the prosecution.

Last month, the LHC in its decision had declared the formation of the special court hearing high treason case against Musharraf as unconstitutional and ruled that the amended Article 6 of the Constitution under which Musharraf was found guilty could not be applied in the case ex post facto (retrospectively).

Article 6 of the Constitution was modified through the 18th Amendment in 2010 while the Musharraf-related events in the case occurred before that, it had said.

The decision came in response to a petition filed by Musharraf challenging the formation of the special court for hearing high treason case against him.