UK defends advice over Italian virus outbreak

LONDON: Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was “not planning” a trip to northern Italy as the Government defended its approach to the coronavirus outbreak.

People coming back from affected areas have been told to self-isolate but the Foreign Office has not changed its travel advice, meaning flights continue to take Britons to the region.

Downing Street insisted its approach was based on medical evidence but stressed that travel advice was kept under review. Hancock said official advice has been changed to say that those who have been to anywhere in Italy north of Pisa should self-isolate if they develop flu-like symptoms on their return to the UK.

Britons who have been in locked-down regions of Italy — including parts of Lombardy and Veneto — should self-isolate at home for 14 days even if they have no symptoms. But the Foreign Office advice simply details the restrictions the Italian authorities have put in place to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, with no suggestion that Britons should avoid travel.

Hancock told Sky News: “We don’t think there are any Brits in the area that has been quarantined by the Italian government but the Government does not track where people move around Europe, so if people are in that area then they should get in contact and we will do what we can to help.”

The Health Secretary, who said it was a “significant outbreak” in Italy, was asked whether he would fly to the country. “Certainly southern Italy is perfectly reasonable to travel to,” he replied. But asked if he would travel to the north of the country under the current conditions, he said: “I’m not planning on (it), put it that way”. “We have not changed the official Government travel advice but I’m not planning on going. If people go and then they come back and feel ill with flu-like symptoms then we are asking them to self-isolate and stay at home for two weeks and try not to come into contact with anybody else. “So that is obviously quite a significant imposition on people, we get that, but of course the top priority is to keep the public safe.” Number 10 insisted there was not a contradiction between the health advice and travel advice in place for northern Italy. “In both instances the advice which we issue is based on the evidence and on the professional opinion of medical experts,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“We have been led by medical expertise from the beginning of this outbreak and we will continue to be so. In terms of travel advice, that is kept continuously under review.”

The response to the virus was discussed by Boris Johnson at Tuesday morning’s Cabinet meeting. “The Prime Minister and the Health Secretary opened Cabinet with an update on the UK’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest advice which has been issued by the Chief Medical Officer this morning,” the spokesman said.

“Cabinet was told that the UK will continue to work closely with our international partners in trying to contain the spread of the virus and take sensible steps to protect the public in the United Kingdom based on the advice of medical experts.”